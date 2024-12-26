Year's Best Canadian Fantasy & Science Fiction 2024

I'd written earlier this year that my story "If I Should Fall Behind" had been selected for The Year's Best Canadian Fantasy & Science Fiction, volume 2, edited by the award-winning writer and anthologist, Stephen Kotowych. I'm happy to announce that the book is now published and available for purchase in ebook and trade paperback.

My story selected for the anthology first appeared in The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction in September 2023, giving me my first appearance in my dream short fiction market. So this little tale is doing all right so far.

I'm thrilled to be appearing with some of the best Canadian speculative fiction writers, including Nalo Hopkinson, Julie Czerneda, Cory Doctorow, Kelly Robson, Gemma Files, James Alan Gardner, Eric Choi, and many more.

If you want to sample some of the best fantasy, horror, and science fiction of the past year, pick up your copy of the anthology at your favourite retailer.