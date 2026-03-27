Wars in the Stars antho achieves "Enlightenment"

I'm thrilled to announce that the most excellent UK publisher, Flame Tree Publishing, will be reprinting my story "Enlightenment" in their upcoming anthology, Wars in the Stars.

This will be my third appearance in a Flame Tree anthology, and each experience has been very enjoyable. They put out an incredibly beautiful product and treat their authors very well, paying pro rates (even for reprints), performing excellent editing, and providing contributor copies in hardcover (!) with gilt edging (again!).

Even cooler, "Enlightenment" will be the closing story in the anthology. Anthology editors will generally put what they think are the strongest stories as the opening story to pull the reader in, one more in the middle to keep them hooked, and one more as the final story to leave them with a good feeling about reading the book.

"Enlightenment" first appeared in the long-running UK magazine, Interzone, in 2004, when the magazine's new publisher, Andy Cox, invited me to submit a story to the inaugural issue under his ownership after taking over from one of the original founders and long-time editor, David Pringle. The story is a sequel of sorts to my award-winner, "Scream Angel," and was a finalist for Canada's Aurora Award.

Wars in the Stars is expected out in August 2026. It will have 260,000 words of fiction (FYI, that's a lot. Easily twice most modern novels) and feature stories from classic SF authors such as Ray Cummings, Stanley G. Weinbaum, and Edgar Rice Burroughs, as well as contemporary writers. Check out the full list of authors here, and check out this page for ordering information.