Urban Fantasy Storybundle

Here's another Storybundle, this time containing eleven urban fantasy novels from award-winning and best selling authors, curated by multi-genre UK author, Arizona Tape.

The City Lights and Magical Fights bundle is available now and runs until May 15 at midnight EDT .

Storybundles are always amazing deals, available worldwide. With this one, for just US$5 (or more, if you're feeling generous), you'll get the basic bundle of these four ebooks:

Valkyrie 101, by Arizona Tape

Dark Fangs Rising, by C. Thomas Lafollette

Death At Peony House, by Krista Walsh

Rise Of The Shade, by Lia Davis

If you pay at least the bonus price of just $20, you get seven additional ebooks, including my own The Hollow Boys (so a great way to get into my series, plus grab a bunch of other great urban fantasy tales at the same time for a great price):

Cloaked Magic, by L. A. Boruff & Daphne Moore

Curse of the Vampire, by Stephanie Mirro

The Hollow Boys, by Douglas Smith

A Supernatural Midlife, by Lacey Carter Anderson

Supernatural Retrieval Agency, by Laura Greenwood

Twisted Familiar, by L. M. Hatchell

Water Witch, by Gina Kincade & C. D. Gorri

Check out the bundle here. For full details, read Arizona's blog post on the bundle. But don't delay. The bundle only runs until May 15 at midnight EDT.