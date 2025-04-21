The Lost Expedition: Aurora Award Finalist!

I am absolutely thrilled to announce that The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3 is a finalist for Canada's 2025 Aurora Award for Best YA Novel.

Every year, the Aurora Awards recognize the best of Canadian SF & Fantasy. Any Canadian citizen or permanent resident may nominate and vote for the Auroras. You can find this year's full final ballot here.

This is the third Aurora nomination for this trilogy. The Hollow Boys (Book 1) won the award in 2023, and The Crystal Key (Book 2) was a finalist last year. Plus, all three books received the coveted "Editor's Pick" from BookLife when they were released.

To my Canadian subscribers, thanks to any and all of you who nominated The Lost Expedition. Stay tuned, as I will be sending out a special mailing for my Canuck followers explaining how to vote and how to download the complete complimentary package of this year's nominated works.

And if you haven't yet read The Lost Expedition but would like to, just click here to find it on your favourite retailer or in my PayHip store.