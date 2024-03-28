The Write Stuff: An Ebook Bundle for Writers

Multi-award-winning author and editor, Kristine Kathryn Rusch is curating a Storybundle of hand-picked writing guides, on both the creative and the business side, available starting today and ending on April 18 at midnight EDT.

The new edition of my Playing the Short Game is one of three "exclusives" in the bundle, meaning this is the only place you can get those books right now.

Storybundles are always amazing deals, available worldwide. For US$5 (or more, if you're feeling generous), you'll get the basic bundle of four ebooks:

A Freelancer's Survival Guide to Maximizing Your Success, by Kristine Kathryn Rusch

Becoming an Everyday Novelist, by J. Daniel Sawyer

Researching History for Fantasy Writers, by Dayle A. Dermatis

Life Along the Way, by B.A. Paul

If you pay at least the bonus price of just $20, you get five more ebooks and a video lecture, for a total of 10, including three StoryBundle exclusives:

The Pop-Up Series Workshop: Fear of Success, by Dean Wesley Smith

The Productive Indie Fiction Writer, by Tracy Cooper-Posey

A Book in Hand, by Mark Leslie Lefebvre (Exclusive)

Playing the Short Game, 2nd Edition, by Douglas Smith (Exclusive)

Make Me Read! by Dean Wesley Smith (Exclusive)

Kickstarter for Authors, by Anthea L. Sharp

For full details, read Kris's blog post on the bundle. If you're a writer and serious about improving your craft and business knowledge, you need to check it out this excellent bundle.