I was a guest on the genre writing podcast, The Panic Room, two weeks ago. The podcast episode is now up on YouTube here. My bit starts at about the 19:30 mark.

We chat about my writing, werewolf and shapeshifter movies, my shapeshifter novel The Wolf at the End of the World, Steven King, and baseball, specifically the Blue Jays. I had fun, and if you get a chance, give it a listen.