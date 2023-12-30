THE LOST EXPEDITION Releases in January!

The wait is over!

Print editions, both trade paperback and hardcover, of The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3, the conclusion of the multi-award-winning trilogy, will be released, initially on Amazon only, on January 8, 2024.

A week later, on January 15, the ebook editions will drop on all major retailer platforms, including Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and Google Play.

Also on January 15, the print editions will be available through Ingram around the world. So if you prefer reading a physical book but don't use Amazon, just ask your local bookstore or library to order The Lost Expedition from Ingram. Better yet, tell them to order the entire series: The Hollow Boys and The Crystal Key, too.

A final reminder to pre-order The Lost Expedition before its release on January 15, as the price will be going up shortly after that date.