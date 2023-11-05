The Hollow Boys wins the juried IAP Award for Best YA Novel

My YA urban fantasy novel, The Hollow Boys (The Dream Rider Saga, Book 1), has won the juried Indie Author Project (IAP) award for Best YA Novel in the Ontario region. The award comes with a $1,000 prize.

The Indie Author Project is a publishing community that works with librarians across North America and top curation partners, including Library Journal and Publishers Weekly, to highlight "the best indie-published ebooks each region has to offer in adult and young adult fiction." The juried competition runs in 15 US states and two Canadian provinces and considers hundreds of titles from indie authors each year.

The IAP award has been running since 2018, is free to enter, and is aimed at bringing indie titles of note to the attention of librarians, especially those in charge of acquiring titles. Winning titles appear in a full page spread in Library Journal, one of the IAP's partners.

The format will change in 2024, moving from a regional competition to a genre-based award. Indies will be able to submit in a specific genre (romance, mystery & thriller, SF & fantasy, historical fiction, general fiction, memoir, and young adult), plus the cash prize is increasing from $1,000 per regional winner to $2,500 per genre winner and $500 for each genre finalist.

So, The Hollow Boys has now won the both the 2023 Aurora Award and the 2023 IAP award for Best Young Adult novel. Just sayin'...

You can purchase The Hollow Boys and the rest of The Dream Rider Saga from your favourite retailer here.