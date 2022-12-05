The Hollow Boys on sale for $0.99 this week only

BookBub selected my new novel, The Hollow Boys, for one of their coveted "featured deals," which is running now and available here.

The Hollow Boys, the first in The Dream Rider Saga trilogy, is now only $0.99 (regular $5.99) for the ebook edition in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, on all major retailer platforms (Amazon, Kobo, Apple, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play).

But don't wait. This deal price lasts only until this Saturday, December 10.

You can check out the glowing reviews for the book here.

