Please share! The Crystal Key has been released!

Today is the day! March 15!

The Crystal Key, book 2 in my new urban fantasy trilogy, The Dream Rider Saga, and the sequel to The Hollow Boys, released today on all major retailers around the world. If you pre-ordered the ebook, it will appear on your reader today.

If you've been waiting until today to purchase, you can buy The Crystal Key on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more retailers. Click on the link below, then select your preferred site. You'll be taken to that retailer's store in your home geography:

The book is available in ebook, trade paperback, and hardcover editions from multiple retailers. If you want to support your local bookstore, ask them to order the paperback or hardcover from Ingram (the major book distributor to bookstores).

Barnes & Noble has selected The Crystal Key for their "Top Indie Favorites" list for their spring promotions, under the Teen-YA category, a pick supported by early editorial reviews, as well as reader reviews:

Amazon: 5.0

BookBub: 4.9

Goodreads: 4.8

here before buying. The release price of $2.99 USD will be increasing soon, so buy now before the price goes up! Still need to be convinced? You can read the first three chaptersbefore buying.

The Hollow Boys. Also, The Dream Rider Saga is one large mystery, one single story, told over the course of three books, with each book building on what went before. That means if you want to enjoy The Crystal Key, you first need to read

one-day sale, today only, where you can buy The Hollow Boys for only $2.99 (reg. $4.99), from any of Amazon, Kobo, B&N, Apple, or Google Play. Click here and select one of those five. Remember: today (March 15) only. You can read the first four chapters of The Hollow Boys here for free before buying. To celebrate the release of The Crystal Key, I'm running a, where you can buy The Hollow Boys for only $2.99 (reg. $4.99), from any of Amazon, Kobo, B&N, Apple, or Google Play. Clickand select one of those five. Remember: today (March 15) only. You can read the first four chapters of The Hollow Boysfor free before buying.

I'd appreciate any support you can give to spreading the word about The Crystal Key. Feel free to share this post with your friends and fellow readers.

Thanks in advance for any help you can give with making people aware of the book.

#SFWApro