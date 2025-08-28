The Crystal Key is a BookBub Featured Deal
The Crystal Key, book 2 in my urban fantasy trilogy, The Dream Rider Saga, is a featured deal from BookBub from today until Sept 3.
The book, a finalist for the Aurora Award last year, will be available for just $0.99 during that time on all major retailers around the world, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more retailers.
Click on the link below, then select your preferred site. You'll be taken to that retailer's store in your home geography:
