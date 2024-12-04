Horror short story reprinted in Tangle & Fen anthology

I'm happy to report that my twisted little tale, "By Her Hand, She Draws You Down," is the closing story in the dark fiction anthology Tangle & Fen from Crone Girls Press.

This was the first pure horror story I ever wrote. It was an Aurora finalist in 2002 and was selected for The Mammoth Book of Best New Horror #13 that same year

A short movie adaptation of the story was done by TinyCore Pictures and toured film festivals in 2010, winning a bunch of awards, which was very cool. You can read more about the movie here.

The story has been reprinted many times, including translations into Galician and French. You can also listen to a wonderful audio adaptation of the story at the always excellent NoSleep Podcast.

