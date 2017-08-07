Sunrise Lands Anthology: The Red Bird reprinted

My short story "The Red Bird" has been reprinted recently in the Japanese fantasy anthology, Tales of the Sunrise Lands, from Guardbridge Books in the United Kingdom. Love this cover, shown here at the left.

"The Red Bird" first appeared in the long-running, award-winning, Canadian speculative fiction magazine, On Spec, way back in 2001 in their "World Beat" issue. The story was an Aurora Award finalist in 2002, and remains one of my personal favourites.

I'm proud to see it in such good company in this wonderful anthology of fantasy tales, all set or influenced by the Land of Rising Sun. It's also quite cool to get a cover credit.

Tales of the Sunrise Lands is available from Amazon worldwide and in the UK from Guardbridge Books.