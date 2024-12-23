"If I Should Fall Behind" reprinted in Street Magic 2

My story, "If I Should Fall Behind" has been reprinted in the urban fantasy anthology, Street Magic II, from Camden Park Press. I also had a story, "Out of the Light," in the first volume of this antho series, so that's cool.

"If I Should Fall Behind" that gave me my first appearance in The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, one of the top pro markets for speculative fiction in the world and my dream market since I started writing. I wrote about that sale earlier. It appeared in their September 2023 issue and was a finalist for Canada's Aurora Award for Best Short Story this past year. The story was also selected for this year's volume of The Year's Best Canadian Fantasy & Science Fiction, vol. 2., so it's already accumulated some nice kudos in its short life.

Some reviews of the story when it first appeared:

“The story has great emotional appeal and the plight of the two lovers is sure to touch the reader’s heart. … [A] powerful tale.” —TangentOnline

“It’s a tale of a teenager with the ability to see possible futures, using it mostly to keep himself and his lover one step ahead of the mysterious forces that have pursued them since his ability first manifested at a summer camp years before. The premise is interesting enough, but the narrative voice is absolutely outstanding and takes the story from fun and entertaining to one of my very favorites of the year. I mean, just check this out:

A three-times-tried, three-times-died fear screamed in his brain. He booted that fear away so he could memorize his death scene before this chance branch slid into the never-will-be. Memorize. Brain camera. Click.

… [The ending’s] an emotionally satisfying cap on a tremendous tale, a tale which itself is a tremendous cap on the September/October issue of F&SF.” —Tar Vol’s Reviews

“An interesting and moving story.” —Iridescent Book Reviews, New Zealand

Pick up the antho at Amazon or other retailers.