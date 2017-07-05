"Spirit Dance" narrated on Far Fetched Fables

The excellent audio fantasy fiction magazine, Far Fetched Fables, has my Aurora Award winning novelette, "Spirit Dance," up on its site now, and you can listen to it right here.

I'm really happy with the treatment FFF gave to the story. Mark Kilfoil, a fellow Canadian, does a wonderful job with his narration, nailing the voices, pronunciations, and rhythm of the prose and story.

Far Fetched Fables is one of several fiction podcast sites under the District of Wonders umbrella, the other sites being Tales to Terrify (horror, in case you couldn't guess) and Starship Sofa (SF, again as you probably guessed).