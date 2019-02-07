"Nothing" reprinted in Sins and Other Worlds anthology



My flash fiction story, "Nothing," has been reprinted in the just-released anthology, Sins and Other Worlds, edited by Eric S.

Fomley . It's a thrill to share the Table of Contents with the likes of

Mike Resnic , Robert Silverberg, Ken Liu, and Kevin J. Anderson.

Here's a summary of the anthology:

Sins and Other Worlds is a dark Science Fiction short story anthology comprising reprint stories from 30 talented authors. The stories range from deep space, alien planets, alternate realities and beyond. Most stories within are flash fiction interspersed with several longer works from both emerging authors and titans in the field. The anthology collects some of the best dark sci-fi in recent memory.

"Nothing" first appeared in my collection

Chimerascope and

was reprinted in Black Cat Magazine in 2012.

Sins and Other Worlds is available as an ebook and will shortly be available in a trade paperback edition.