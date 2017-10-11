SFWA Fantasy StoryBundle

I'm delighted to have one of my books included in the first ever fantasy ebook bundle from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) and delivered by StoryBundle. The bundle runs from today to Thursday, November 2.

This bundle offers twelve excellent fantasy titles, all from SFWA pros. Pay a minimum of $5 to get the basic bundle of four titles. Pay $15 or more, and get all twelve titles. Buy the bundle here and check out this page for more information.

Founded in 1965, SFWA is an organization for published authors and industry professionals in the fields of science fiction, fantasy, and related genres. Some of the proceeds of this bundle will go to support SFWA in its mission to support, promote, inform, defend, and advocate for professional fantasy and science fiction writers. #SFWApro