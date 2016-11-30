"Scream Angel" up on StarShipSofa podcast

I'm thrilled to announce that my Aurora Award winning story, "Scream Angel," has been published as a podcast on StarShipSofa. The story is narrated by Brian Rollins and you can listen to it for free at the above link.

"Scream Angel" first appeared in the anthology, Low Port, from Meisha Merlin, edited by Steve Miller and Sharon Lee. It won Canada's Aurora Award in 2004 for best short fiction. It was the lead story in my collection, Chimerascope, and is often mentioned by my fans as one of their favourites:

Soldiers on the drug Scream will not only kill, they will revel in it. Jason Trelayne is a Screamer, a soldier and forced participant in the enslavement and death of entire races. When Trelayne falls in love with Philomela, a Scream Angel, an alien who produces the addictive drug, he triggers a chain of events that threatens to bring down an empire.

I hope you enjoy the podcast if you check it out. "Scream Angel" is also available as a stand-alone ebook. Check it out in my bookstore for a list of all major retailer links.