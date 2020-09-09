Free Writing Seminar: How to Leverage Short Fiction

On Thursday, September 17 at 2:00pm EDT, I will be giving a free, online workshop on "How to Leverage Short Fiction in Your Writing Career" as part of ProWritingAid's free webinar series for writers.

Here's a summary of the workshop:

Learn how short stories can form a crucial part of any fiction writer's career. This session will help you understand the basics of licensing rights for short fiction, why you should always target the top markets, key clauses to look for in short fiction contracts, and much more.

Most importantly, you will learn the many ways a successful short fiction writer can leverage their backlist of published stories far beyond that first sale, including reprints, foreign language sales, audio markets, and collections.

Again, it takes place Thursday, September 17 at 2pm EDT. If you're interested, you can register here.