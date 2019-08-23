Workshop #1 in series on marketing & selling short fiction

Over the next three months, I'll be teaching a series of three online workshops on how to market and sell short fiction, based on my PLAYING THE SHORT GAME writer's guide.

These workshops are offered via SFWA President Cat Rambo's "Rambo Academy." The first workshop is this Sunday, August 25 at 4pm EDT and will focus on how to get your first story sale:

A wealth of courses and books exist to teach you how to write stories. But what happens when you’ve finished writing? Do you know how to sell what you’ve written?

Based on the popular writer’s guide, Playing the Short Game: How to Market & Sell Short Fiction, this workshop will give you critical advice on how to sell your short stories to professional markets and to build a career as a short fiction writer. Topics covered include:

Rights and licensing for short fiction

A strategy for selecting your target markets

Finding short fiction markets

Selecting the right market

Submitting short fiction to a market

What not to do when submitting

What to do after submitting

Registration information on workshop #1 as well as full details on the workshop series can be found here on Cat's blog.