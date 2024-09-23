"Out of the Light" on The NoSleep Podcast

The terrific NoSleep Podcast has just completed production on their audio version of my urban fantasy story, "Out of the Light." Like all of their productions, they have done a fantastic job.

Unlike many story podcasts, NoSleep uses multiple voice actors for their productions, a different actor for each speaking character, plus a narrator, along with excellent sound production including sound effects. The result is always a high-quality and immersive experience.

This is the fourth of my stories that NoSleep has adapted, and every production has been excellent. "Out of the Light" was the second story I sold to them, way back in early 2020. I sold two other stories to them since that sale, both of which appeared in 2022.

So why the delay with "Out of the Light"? Well, to give you an idea of the attention they pay to detail, three of the characters are Eastern European (Czech, Polish, Greek). NoSleep wanted to make sure that the character's accents were authentic in the production, which led to the delay as they searched for the appropriate voice actors.

So, yeah, attention to detail.

You can listen to the story here on the NoSleep site. My story starts about the 00:29:30 mark.

Also, if you're interested, this page on my website has links to all the podcast versions of my stories that have been done over the years.

Enjoy!