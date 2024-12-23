"The Last Ride" reprinted in Odin anthology

My Norse mythology tale, "The Last Ride," has been reprinted in the anthology, Odin: New & Old Norse Tales, published by the very excellent Flame Tree Publishing.

This is my second publication in a Flame Tree anthology, and I can testify that they are a very professional press. They pay pro rates for first rights and a very healthy rate even for reprints, and provided two hardcover contributor copies. If you're not aware, one paperback author copy is typical, so two is a bonus and hardcover copies are almost unheard of. Plus, the hardcovers are gorgeous, with beautiful shiny red page edging and bookmark ribbons. Very cool.

"The Last Ride" first appeared in the DAW anthology Hags, Sirens and Other Bad Girls of Fantasy (great title, right?) in 2006. It tells the story of Vaya, immortal Valkyrie and favorite daughter of Odin All Father, sworn to carry dead heroes from the battlefields of Earth to live forever in Valhalla.

One day, she intervenes on the battlefield to save the life of a soldier who has captured her heart, and is forced by Odin to choose between immortality and the man she loves. Vaya chooses love, not knowing that the hardest choice still lies ahead of her. Some of the original reviews:

"…exemplifies the best elements of Douglas Smith's writing. A Valkyrie falls for her hero, gives up her immortality for him then has to make that inevitable and awful choice afterwards. As always, even for such a brief time, there is so much life in these characters. I don't bother to marvel at how quickly I come to care for Douglas Smith's people anymore, it's a given. " —SF Crowsnest Reviews

"A gripping portrayal of Vaya, a Valkyrie, and the ultimate sacrifices one makes for love." —SFRevu

You can order the anthology here.