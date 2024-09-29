The (Rescheduled) Evening with me at Unionville Library

I'll be appearing at the Unionville Library as their guest author in their "Books and Reading" series on Thursday, Oct 3 from 7:00-8:00pm.

This is the rescheduled appearance from July, which I had to cancel when I came down with Covid.

I'll be reading from my recent award-winning fantasy trilogy, The Dream Rider Saga, and will be answering questions about writing the series, my books, and writing in general. I'll also be selling and signing copies of my books.

The library is walking distance from historic Unionville Main Street, a popular tourist destination especially in the summer, with lots of shops, restaurants, and pubs. Come early, stroll Main Street, have dinner on a patio, then head over to the library. Or come for the library session, then take in Main Street and grab an ice cream.

Unionville Library

15 Library Lane, Unionville, Ontario L3R 5C4

Go here to register for the event and for details on location and directions. I hope to see you there!