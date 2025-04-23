"Murphy's Law" Translated into Polish

I'm very happy to report that my humorous SF space opera tale, "Murphy's Law," has been translated into Polish and published in the April issue of the long-running Polish speculative fiction magazine, Nowa Fantastyka.

This is my second appearance in the magazine, exactly two decades after they published my shapeshifter urban fantasy story, "Spirit Dance," and the fourth time I've been translated into Polish.

"Murphy's Law" is available for purchase as a stand-alone ebook at all major retailers.