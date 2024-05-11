Newsletter Membership Drive

I'm running a subscriber membership drive for my monthly newsletter. Sign up and get a free ebook of an award-winning short story.

Each month, you'll get updates on my writing projects, contests, promotions, discounts in my store, along with another free short story ebook. You'll also get first chance at being beta and ARC readers for my new books.

I'll never spam you or share any of your email or personal information.

I currently have subscribers from over 40 countries around the world (thank you!) but on this drive, I am especially interested in adding more Canadian subscribers.

Sign up here!