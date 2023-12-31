Looking Back on 2023

At the end of another year, I'm going to be uncharacteristically non-Canadian for a moment and brag about a few things that happened in what was a very successful and enjoyable writing year.

March: The Crystal Key: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 2 is released. A repeated theme in reviews: "Even better than the first book!"

April: Like The Hollow Boys before it, The Crystal Key receives an "Editor's Pick" from BookLife and a "Starred" review from BlueInk.

May: My short story "Gypsy Biker's Coming Home" is a finalist in the juried Alberta Magazine Awards for fiction.

July: My SF / private eye mashup tale "Oregon Shooters" appears in On Spec, my 5th time in that excellent Canadian speculative fiction magazine.

August: The Hollow Boys: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 1 wins Canada's 2023 Aurora Award for Best Young Adult novel.

September: My short story "If I Should Fall Behind" appears in The Magazine of Fantasy Science Fiction, my dream market and one of the most prestigious in speculative fiction.

October: My fourth novel, The Lost Expedition, the final book in the Dream Rider trilogy is finished, edited, and sent to my ARC team.

November: The Hollow Boys wins the 2023 juried IAP Award for Best Young Adult novel

So, yeah, it's been a great year for me as a writer. Many of you have been with me on this ride for many years. I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and for being a fan.

You can find all of my books at your favourite retailer or buy directly from me.

Best wishes for a happy, healthy, and rewarding 2024!