Looking Back / Looking Forward

Since this is the start of a new year, I'm looking back at my writerly year of 2025 and also looking ahead to the projects planned for this year.

Here are some of the highlights from my 2025 writing year:

The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3 was a finalist for Canada's Aurora Award for Best YA Novel, bringing the award total for the series to two wins and four nominations.

The Dream Rider Saga: The Complete Trilogy ebook boxset was released in September on all major retail platforms.

I sold a brand new story, "The Stopover", to a new pro magazine, Merganser. The story will be included in my upcoming collection.

My flash piece, "Nothing," was chosen as an Editor's Pick and published in the new online professional magazine, Gavagai. Read it here.

I began drafting a new novel, a post-apocalyptic SF tale based on the characters in my novelette, "Memories of the Dead Man" and other stories in that universe. Working title: Taken in Passing.

I was interviewed in December by writer Mike Consul on his podcast, The Novelist Spotlight. Details below on how to listen to the episode.

My major planned projects for 2026 include:

Releasing my newest collection of short stories, Borderlanz. The release date will be March 15, but you can preorder it now on all major retail platforms. More on this below.

Releasing an audio book edition for my first novel, the urban fantasy shapeshifter story, The Wolf at the End of the World. More info on this project below.

Attending a Canadian convention on the west coast in the fall as the invited "Guest Author." Details and dates to come.

Writing a new story for the upcoming On Spec anthology (more info below)

And finishing the draft of Taken in Passing, the SF novel I started last year.

Thanks as always for being a fan. I wish you a happy, healthy, and rewarding 2026.