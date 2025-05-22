Short Game Workshop for Literature & Latte's Webinar Week

Some of my readers are also writers. If that's you, you know there's a wealth of material out there to teach you how to write stories. But what happens when you've finished writing? Do you know how to sell what you've written?

On Monday May 26, from 1:00-2:30 EDT, I will be giving a free workshop on how to market and sell your short fiction.

This presentation is part of Literature & Latte's regular "Webinar Week." Literature & Latte are the people behind the excellent writing environment tool, Scrivener. I started using it a few years back and now swear by it. (And no, none of these are affiliate links. I don't get anything for recommending the product. I just really love it.)

Based on my popular writer's guide, Playing the Short Game: How to Market & Sell Short Fiction, this workshop will give you crucial advice on how to sell your short stories to professional markets and to begin a career as a short fiction writer. Topics covered include:

The benefits of writing short fiction

Avoiding traps for the beginner

Understanding rights and licensing for short fiction

Finding short fiction markets

Selecting the right market for your story

Submitting short fiction to a market

What not to do when submitting

What to do after submitting

The webinar is free but you do need to register here.