A Kirkus Star for BORDERLANZ!

Kirkus, the premiere review publication in publishing, has given my third collection of short fiction, Borderlanz, their coveted Kirkus Star. Only 3% of indie titles are awarded a Kirkus Star, so this is a big deal, adding to the "Editor's Pick" from Booklife, the starred review from Blueink Review, and the effusive praise from The Ottawa Review of Books.

Here are some highlights from the Kirkus starred review:

"With an ear for sharp dialogue and an engaging narrative voice, Smith has crafted an irresistible lineup of tales that deeply probe both the dark and light facets of humanity—regardless of how many actual humans appear in the stories themselves. ... Satisfying twists and turns join with humor and deliciously vibrant descriptions to immerse readers in their compelling and eccentric worlds. ... The result is a must-read for anyone craving layered and offbeat chills and thrills. A dazzling array of stories that consistently challenge readers to contemplate the possibilities around them. —Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

Borderlanz contains 15 stories, including award winners, award finalists, and "best of the year" selections, in a mix of fantasy, science fiction, horror, and more.

Click here to buy Borderlanz from your favourite retailer.