Some recent interviews with me, focusing on the January release of The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3, but also on a variety of writing topics. I hope you'll check them out:

640AM Talk Radio's "Toronto This Weekend" interview — Ben Mulroney interviews me on the release of The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3 and about setting books in Toronto and Canada (it opens up in Spotify, but you don't need an account to listen)

105.9 FM interview — interview on 105.9 FM (York Region Radio) about the release of The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3, and also about advice for anyone wanting to chase a writing dream as a second career (interview starts about the 42.52 minute mark)