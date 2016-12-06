Upcoming workshop on marketing short fiction

This will be of interest to any short fiction writers who follow me here. I'll be giving a 2-hour workshop on how to market and sell short fiction at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library on Thursday, January 26,2017 from 7-9pm. The workshop will be an introduction to some of the material covered in my book Playing the Short Game: How to Market and Sell Short Fiction.

During the two hours, I will give you critical advice and answer your questions on how to sell your short stories to professional markets and to build a career as a short fiction writer. Topics I'll be teaching in the workshop include:

rights and licensing for short fiction;

a strategy for selecting your target markets;

finding short fiction markets;

selecting the right market;

submitting short fiction to a market; and,

what not to do when submitting.

$25 includes the workshop and a copy of my book. Registration is required by January 24. You can register online at http://www.wsplibrary.ca or by calling the library:

Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library

2 Park Drive

Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario L4A 4K1 | (905) 642-7323

http://www.wsplibrary.ca

If you're in the GTA region, I hope to see you there!