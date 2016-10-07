Indie Author Day: Library appearance

I'll be one of six authors appearing at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Library (2 Park Drive, Stouffville, ON) for the inaugural Indie Author Day on Saturday, October 8.

Indie Authors Day is a North American event in which "libraries from all across Canada and the US will host their own local author events with the support of the Indie Author Day team. In addition to these local programs, each library’s indie community will come together for an hour-long digital gathering at 2 pm Eastern featuring Q&A with writers, agents and other industry leaders."

I'm a hybrid author, with a traditional publishing short fiction career with my stories and collections, but also an indie career with my first novel, THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE WORLD, and my writer's guide, PLAYING THE SHORT GAME. I'm thrilled to be invited to participate in this event, and in my own home of York Region.

Here's the schedule for the day:

1:00-2:00 pm: Panel with the Writers’ Community of York Region

2:00-3:00 pm: Digital panel, streamed and projected

3:00-5:00 pm: Open house with the writers, including short readings and a chance to buy books and get them signed.

I'll have all of my books available for purchase at reduced prices. If you're in the area, I hope to see you there!