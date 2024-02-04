More Interviews on THE DREAM RIDER SAGA books
Here are some more recent interviews, all focusing on The Dream Rider Saga trilogy and the recent release of the final chapter, The Lost Expedition:
Speculating Canada interview — Activist, author, artist, editor, and educator, Derek Newman-Stille interviews me on his award-winning Speculating Canada podcast about The Dream Rider Saga trilogy, including its themes of disability, income disparity, racial diversity, found family, and setting it in Toronto.
The Richard Crouse Show — Canada’s most recognized movie critic interviews me on his nationally syndicated iHeart Radio Show about the release of The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3; my writing process; and more. Note: it will open in SoundCloud. My segment starts at about 19:55, and is about 18 minutes long. You don't need a SoundCloud account to listen, but you do need an account (and be signed in) if you want to skip ahead.
CBC Radio’s Fresh Air — Fresh Air host, Ismaila Alfa, interviews me on being an indie author and the release of The Lost Expedition: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 3.
Enjoy!