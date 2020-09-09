"The Red Bird" Reprinted and an Interview

My short story, "The Red Bird," a martial arts fantasy romance story set in 15th century Japan, will be reprinted in the upcoming anthology, Excalibur 2020. "The Red Bird" was a finalist for Canada's Aurora Award when it appeared in 2001.

The antho will feature stories about the Olympics or Japan (or both). Originally planned for release to coincide with the now deferred Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, the book will come out this fall.

John Paul Catton, editor for the anthology, kindly interviewed me about my writing projects, my approach to writing and research, and my urban fantasy novel, The Wolf at the End of the World. You can read the interview here.