The Dream Rider Saga box set on pre-order now

On September 15, the entire multi-award-winning Dream Rider Saga trilogy will be released in one ebook volume that will include all three books in the trilogy, plus exciting bonus material:

The Hollow Boys (Book 1)

Aurora and IAP Award WINNER

Editor's Pick (BookLife)

The Crystal Key (Book 2)

Aurora Award Finalist

Editor's Pick (BookLife)

The Lost Expedition (Book 3)

Aurora Award Finalist

Editor's Pick (BookLife)

Bonus material:

Deleted scenes

Alternate plot lines

Notes on your favourite characters

Background on locations and settings

…and more!

The box set is available for pre-order at a special price of $4.99 USD, which will be going up significantly (at least DOUBLE the pre-order price) on Sept 17, two days after release, so act NOW to save.

Pre-order it here on most major retailers, including Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, and many more.

Note #1: This is a lower pre-order price than was originally available. If you had already pre-ordered, don't worry. Your selected retailer will charge you the new lower price on the release date.

Note #2: This is now available on AMAZON for the first time!

Note #3: However, it will NOT be available on Amazon in Canada, Australia, and Mexico, because of Amazon's pricing policies on box sets. However, if you have a Kindle, you can buy the book from my store, and Bookfunnel will provide easy-to-follow instructions for how to directly load it directly onto your Kindle.

