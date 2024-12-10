Sign up to host blog tour for multi-award-winning fantasy trilogy, Jan 4-11

If you're a book blogger, please consider signing up here to host any day of my upcoming blog tour for my multi-award-winning fantasy trilogy, The Dream Rider Saga. The tour will run from Jan 4-11, 2025.

All you'll need to do is share the info for the books, along with possibly excerpts and your own thoughts on the books in a post on your site. The tour is hosted by Silver Dagger Book Tours, and they make it very easy by providing HTML, social media blurbs, and graphics for you.

The tour also includes a giveaway for the books that you can share with your readers (and you are more than welcome to enter to win as well). Also, you'll get perma-linked back on the Silver Dagger site, for new traffic and new followers. Here is some selected praise for the books:

THE HOLLOW BOYS

Winner of the Aurora Award for Best YA Novel

Winner of the juried IAP Award for Best YA Novel

"Thrilling YA fantasy." —BookLife (Editor’s Pick)

"A must-read story for YA fantasy fans." —Blueink Review (★ Starred review)

"Inventive, engaging, and boundless fun." —The Ottawa Review of Books

THE CRYSTAL KEY

Finalist for the Aurora Award for Best YA Novel

"This thrilling superpowered urban fantasy series continues to grip." —BookLife (Editor's Pick)

"This fast-paced story delivers in a big way." —Blueink Review (★ Starred review)

THE LOST EXPEDITION

“A lavishly concocted ride brimming with magic, mystery, and mayhem… Takeaway: Explosive conclusion to this spectacular fantasy joyride.” — BookLife (Editor's Pick)

Anyone with a blog, Facebook, Bookstagram, Booktok, Booktube platform (or any other notable posting platform) where you can drop a decent sized post are more than welcome to join. Sign up here.