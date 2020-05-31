"Doorways" part 2 now up at Tales to Terrify podcast site
Submitted by Douglas Smith on Sun, 2020/05/31 - 12:33pm
I wrote earlier about my SF novelette, "Doorways," being narrated at the excellent podcast site, Tales to Terrify. Because "Doorways" is over 10,000 word, Tales spread it over two back-to-back episodes.
Part 1 went up last week and is available here. Every episode of Tales to Terrify is a lot of fun, so I'd suggest you just start at the beginning. But if you want to jump to "Doorways," it starts about the 12:00 minute mark.
Tales has now posted Part 2 here. Again, their episodes are very entertaining, but if you want to jump ahead, the concluding part of "Dooways" starts at the 13:20 mark.
Enjoy!
#SFWApro
Tags:
Comments