The Creative Penn interview: How to Make Money Selling Short Fiction

If you're a writer as well as a reader, you'll be interested in this. NY Times and USA Today best-selling author, Joanna Penn, recently interviewed me on her webcast / podcast, The Creative Penn, about my guide for writers, Playing the Short Game: How to Market & Sell Short Fiction. Much of the discussion focused on how writers can make money from a short fiction career or by adding short fiction to a novel career.

The interview covers a lot of topics, including:

The differences between short stories, novellas, novelettes and novels

How to know the ‘size' of an idea – whether it's a novel or a shorter piece

Finding good markets for short fiction

Submitting short fiction vs. publishing it indie

How to track submissions and why it's so important

Has the magazine market been disrupted the way the book industry has?

On rights, including language and territory

The audio market for short fiction

You can watch the video interview, listen to the podcast or read the transcript here.

Playing the Short Game is available in both trade paperback and as an ebook from all major retailers.