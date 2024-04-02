Interview on Hamilton's Morning Live TV show on CHCH

If you know me, then you also know that mornings are not my favourite time of the day.

So when I was invited to appear on Hamilton's Morning Live TV show on CHCH-TV, my first reaction was "Hey, cool!" followed immediately by "Wait. Morning show? Define morning."

Turns out morning meant being at the studio for 7:20am. Groan.

But I showed up and on time. I even managed to be more or less coherent and give the impression of being awake (I think) as host Adam Atkinson interviewed me about The Dream Rider Saga trilogy and where the idea for the series came from.

You can check it out here and see for yourself.