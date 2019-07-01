Fantastic podcast of "By Her Hand, She Draws You Down"

A few years ago, an independent filmmaker adapted my supernatural suspense tale, "By Her Hand, She Draws You Down" into a brilliant short movie. Well, now it has been adapted into an audio drama. The story was recently featured on the No Sleep Podcast.

Wow! I was blown away by the production and performances in this adaptation. Excellent narration and voice acting, and the synth score is a perfect fit. My sincere thanks to everyone involved at No Sleep Podcast for making my little tale sound so wonderfully creepy.

"By Her Hand..." first appeared in the UK magazine, The Third Alternative, and was selected for The Mammoth Book of Best New Horror #13. It was also a finalist for Canada's Aurora Award.

The story: Cath, a beautiful young sidewalk artist, is driven by a mysterious hunger that feeds from the portraits she draws of her victims. Joe loves Cath still, but as Cath’s hunger grows, so does Joe’s fear—fear that one day she may draw him down

"A haunting variant on the vampire legend with an understated and brutal ending." —Publishers Weekly

Check out the podcast performance here. The story performance of "By Her Hand..." starts at 5 minutes and 40 seconds.