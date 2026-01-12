Borderlanz available for pre-orders

I announced a while back that my newest collection of short stories, BORDERLANZ: Tales From the Edges, will be released on March 15, 2026 in ebook, trade paperback, and hard cover editions.

My ARC (Advanced Review Copy) team has already posted some early reviews on Goodreads and Bookbub.

Borderlanz contains 15 short stories, including award winners, award finalists, "best of the year" selections, and features a mix of fantasy, science fiction, horror, and more. Plus an introduction by award-winning fantasy author, Charles de Lint! Full details on the contents of the collection are here.

A reminder that the ebook is available NOW for pre-order at special pricing at all major retailers, including Amazon, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Apple, Google Play, and many more. The price will be going up after the book's release on March 15:

Pre-order pricing: US$4.99 / £4.49 / €4.99 / CA$6.99 / AU$6.99

After release: US$6.99 / £5.99 / €9.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99

Click here to pre-order Borderlanz from your favourite retailer and save!