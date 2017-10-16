Over 70 free ebooks in the Booktoberfest bundle

Booktoberfest is another great ebook bundle with a great selection of 70+ paranormal romance, urban fantasy, science fiction, horror, and suspense titles. The bundle is a promotion from BookFunnel, which means that all the titles are FREE! Yep, over seventy ebooks for free.

As with any BookFunnel promotion, you can download any or all of the books in the bundle, provided you signup to the author's mailing list by providing your email address. And BookFunnel is fantastic in getting your ebook onto your ereader, no matter what type of device you use.

There's no downside to these promos for readers. You can always unsubscribe to the newsletter(s) after at any time. But you might not want to. Many authors, like me, give away free stuff to their subscribers on a regular basis or offer other perks to followers such as discounts, special offers, or chances to be beta readers or participate in cool contests (like getting a character in a book named after you).

So check out the bundle here. It runs to October 31, then it's over.