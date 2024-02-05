Books, Kindle Fire ... and Buffy Swag!!

Ok, if you know me, you know how much of a Buffy fan I was (am). So this bundle was a natural for me to throw a book into (The Lost Expedition).

I’ve teamed up with 15+ fantastic authors to give away a huge collection of paranormal novels to 2 lucky winners!

It's a great chance to win a bunch of books and some cool Buffy swag valued at $450USD, just for following some authors on Bookbub and their newsletters. The more authors you follow, the more entries you get in the draw.

Enter the giveaway by clicking here

Hope you'll try it out. Good luck!