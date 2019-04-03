Four for four in Black Infinity Magazine

I'm thrilled to have my Aurora Award-winning story, "The Walker of the Shifting Borderland," appear in Black Infinity #4, now available with yet another fantastic retro cover (see right) plus "202 pages chock full of great stories by great writers, weird science, retro movie reviews, comics and so much more."

"The Walker of the Shifting Borderland" first appeared in the excellent Canadian speculative fiction magazine, On Spec, in 2012 and won the Aurora Award for Best Short Fiction the following year.

I've now had a story in each of the first four issues of Black Infinity. This time I get to share the cover with SF greats Philip K. Dick and Clifford D. Simak.

Together with the fiction, the issue also includes columns on retro movies by Matt Cowan, weird science by Todd Treichel, a classic comics story by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, and more.

I hope you'll check the issue out here and pick up a copy.

Cover art by Allen Koszowski.