Publication news: some recent story sales

I've sold a couple of reprints of previously published stories. Black Infinity will publish my YA SF tale, "Jigsaw," in their 5th volume, which will feature the theme of space derelicts.

And the Tokyo-based Excalibur Books will reprint my Japanese martial arts romance fantasy, "The Red Bird," in Excalibur 2020: Tales From Beyond Tomorrow, Vol.3, an anthology themed to honour and highlight the Tokyo Summer Olympics of 2020.