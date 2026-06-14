Interview on CHOP Radio in Newmarket

I was interviewed in late May by Gary Johnson on CHOP-FM, 102.7 in Newmarket, on my newest release, my collection Borderlanz, and on my writing in general.

102.7 CHOP FM is a student-operated radio station serving Pickering College and the wider Newmarket community. Pickering College is the only JK-Grade 12 school in Canada with a CRTC-licensed station. This fully functioning station provides a range of community-based programming including a live morning show, sports updates, and feature programs.

I'd been interviewed by Gary on his show back in 2024 about the release of my fourth novel, The Lost Expedition, the final book in The Dream Rider Saga trilogy, and it was great to connect with him again, this time in a brand new studio at the College.

If you're interested, you can listen to the interview on the station's livestream when it is rebroadcast at either of the following times:

Wednesday June 17 at 6:00pm

Saturday June 20 at 7am

Unfortunately, they don't archive their programs online, so those are the only chances you'll have of hearing it.