2024 Aurora Awards Ballot Announced!

The final ballot for the 2024 Aurora Awards has been announced, and I am thrilled that it includes two of my published works from 2023:

The Crystal Key: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 2 (Best YA Novel)

"If I Should Fall Behind" (Best Short Story)

The Auroras are fan-voted awards recognizing the best of Canadian SF & Fantasy published the previous year. Any Canadian citizen or permanent resident may vote for the Auroras. You can view the full 2024 ballot here.

Voting for the Auroras opens on Saturday June 8 and closes midnight Saturday July 13.

So you can't vote yet, but you can download the Voters' Package containing your complimentary copy of ALL the works on the ballot, including:

10 novels

7 graphic novels

5 novelettes

5 short stories

... and more!

Pretty sweet, eh? To access your copy of the Voters' Package, all you need to do is register to vote for this year's Aurora Awards. Read on!

How to Register to Vote

To vote for the Auroras (and to access the Voters' Package of all the nominated works), you just need to be a 2024 member of the Canadian SF & Fantasy Association, the body that administers the Auroras.

[Note: If you nominated works earlier for this year's awards, you're already registered and can skip this step. Just jump down to "The Voters' Package."]

To register for 2024, go here and click on "Not a Member Yet?"

Enter your info, then select a username and password. (If the password box contains black dots, hold down "DELETE" to clear the box, then enter a password.)

Registration costs $10 CAD, which lets you vote but also download the Voters' Package of all the nominated works (17 novels, 5 novelettes, 5 short stories, and more). Pretty amazing deal, imo.

Registration for voting (and access to the Voters' Package) closes at midnight July 6.

The Voters' Package

The Voters' Package contains electronic versions of all nominated works, made available through the generosity of the nominees and publishers so voters may read the works and make informed decisions when voting.

Once you've registered to vote, you can download the Voters' Package from the Member's Home page (or directly here).

Access to the Voters' Package closes at midnight Saturday July 6, the same day registration closes and a week before voting closes

~~~

I hope you'll take advantage of this great opportunity to read the best works of Canadian speculative fiction from 2023.

I'll email you again when voting opens on June 8, to tell you more about my nominated works and to explain how to vote in the Auroras.

Until then, happy reading! And as always, thanks for being a fan and supporter of my writing.