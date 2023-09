Ooh! So exciting! Together at last!

Here is my 2023 Aurora Award for Best YA Novel alongside the book that won it, THE HOLLOW BOYS: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 1

The Canadian SF & Fantasy Association, which administers the award, redesigned the trophy in 2020, and I must admit, I love the new look. Very classy.

Thanks again to all of you who nominated and voted for The Hollow Boys. Your support is much appreciated.

