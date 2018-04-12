Writing workshop (short notice)
douglassmith - Thu, 2018/04/12 - 11:50am
For Toronto-area peeps: I'm giving a 2-hr workshop on marketing & selling short fiction at the Albert Campbell branch library tomorrow from 1-3pm. The workshop is taken from the first part of my Playing the Short Game book and covers the benefits of writing short fiction, rights and licensing, a strategy for marketing your short fiction, how to find markets, how to select the best markets, how to submit, the no-nos of submitting, and much more.
If you're a short fiction writer or if you know someone who is, please spread the word.
Details:
Friday April 13, 1-3pmAlbert Campbell branchToronto Public Libraries496 Birchmount RoadTorontoCost: $20, which includes a copy of the book
Thanks.
