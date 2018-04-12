Writing workshop (short notice)

For Toronto-area peeps: I'm giving a 2-hr workshop on marketing & selling short fiction at the Albert Campbell branch library tomorrow from 1-3pm. The workshop is taken from the first part of my Playing the Short Game book and covers the benefits of writing short fiction, rights and licensing, a strategy for marketing your short fiction, how to find markets, how to select the best markets, how to submit, the no-nos of submitting, and much more.

If you're a short fiction writer or if you know someone who is, please spread the word.

Details:

Friday April 13, 1-3pm Albert Campbell branch Toronto Public Libraries 496 Birchmount Road Toronto Cost: $20, which includes a copy of the book

Thanks.