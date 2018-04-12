Reading in Toronto on May 8: Parliament branch library
douglassmith - Thu, 2018/04/12 - 12:08pm
I'll be reading as the special guest at the Open Mic programme at the Parliament branch library in Toronto on Tuesday, May 8 in the evening. There will be a number of short readings starting at 6:30p, and then I'll read up to 8pm. I'll also be selling my books at discounted prices and signing. If you're in the area, I hope you'll drop by or tell some friends.
Details:
Tuesday, May 8, 20186:30-8:00 pmToronto Public Library269 Gerrard Street E.Toronto
