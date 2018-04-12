Reading in Toronto on May 8: Parliament branch library

douglassmith - Thu, 2018/04/12 - 12:08pm

I'll be reading as the special guest at the Open Mic programme at the Parliament branch library in Toronto on Tuesday, May 8 in the evening. There will be a number of short readings starting at 6:30p, and then I'll read up to 8pm. I'll also be selling my books at discounted prices and signing. If you're in the area, I hope you'll drop by or tell some friends.

Details:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018
6:30-8:00 pm
Toronto Public Library
269 Gerrard Street E.
Toronto
